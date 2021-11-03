Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 03, 2021, 04:11:33 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: GIIIIIIIIIIP !!!  (Read 103 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 665


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:05:12 PM »
 :mido:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 019


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:07:31 PM »
Half of my left big toenail just fell off. Seems like I should be in some kind of pain, but I'm not.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 428

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:11:15 PM »
What did it fall off?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 649


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:11:31 PM »
That was a really nice kick into the net
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 019


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:19:35 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 09:11:15 PM
What did it fall off?

Don't know, just found it in my sock.

My dog keeps trying to eat it. To be fair to her it does smell like a nice brie.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 649


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:22:40 PM »
Were you wearing high heels at the weekend? Thats what causes it for me
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 019


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:27:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:22:40 PM
Were you wearing high heels at the weekend? Thats what causes it for me

What else do people utilise as weekend footwear?
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 100


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:54:51 PM »
It started so well last night TM and then went down hill just like my bet rava
« Last Edit: Today at 04:04:22 PM by headset » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 