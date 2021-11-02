Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 113





Posts: 7 113

Re: Q Anon. Trump/JFK Jr « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:19:38 PM » Just to let you know, hundreds of Trump supporters gathered in Deely Plaza not only to greet JFK Jr, but to watch his parade that would also feature his Father, Koby Bryant, Robin Williams, Debbie Reynolds, and Dale Earnheart. Trump was to be reinstated as President with JFK Jr as VP. This would then be followed by Trump's elevation to King of Kings, with JFK Jr as President and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn as VP! However, this was compromised when it appeared the correct parade permits had not been issued! Don't you just hate it when that happens!