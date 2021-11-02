Welcome,
November 02, 2021, 07:10:26 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Q Anon. Trump/JFK Jr
Author
Topic: Q Anon. Trump/JFK Jr
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 111
Q Anon. Trump/JFK Jr
Well that's an interesting thought from the Septics, Trump and someone who apparently died in 1999 as a running mate! Boris/Princess Di anyone?
