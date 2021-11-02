Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: HAVING AN EACH WAY BET ON THIS TODAY !!!  (Read 20 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 09:54:57 AM »
BARNEYS GIFT 12.05 REDCAR. 4-1 (9-2 BET365)

I TIPPED MANILLA SCOUSE AT PONTEFRACT BUT UNFORTUNATELY IT FOUND ONE TOO GOOD WHEN MICHAEL DODDS TREATED HIMSELF TO A BIRTHDAY WINNER.

I GOT THE MONEY BACK WHEN MANILLA SCOUSE DULY OBLIGED AT CATTERICK LAST WEEK.

I SAID IN THE PONTEFRACT RACE THAT THE INTERESTING ONE WAS BARNEYS GIFT, HAVING HIS FIRST RUN IN THIS COUNTRY AND FINISHING FIVE LENGTHS CLEAR OF THE FOURTH.

THE HORSE HAS THE SAME CONDITIONS AND I'M HOPING FOR A BIG RUN ALTHOUGH SOME OF THE BIG STABLES HAVE RUNNERS.

WOW WILLIAM IN THE FIRST AT LINGFIELD WAS ANOTHER I WAS LOOKING AT. BADLY DRAWN LAST TIME AND A HORSE BEHIND IT GOLD SOUK WON AT 25-1 THE OTHER NIGHT.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:03:19 AM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:58:56 AM »
I will look out for it - I try to avoid the bookies during the week other than the boro match - it can get you into bad habits - good luck though :like:
Logged
