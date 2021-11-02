Welcome,
November 02, 2021, 10:20:33 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
HAVING AN EACH WAY BET ON THIS TODAY !!!
Topic: HAVING AN EACH WAY BET ON THIS TODAY !!! (Read 19 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 647
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
HAVING AN EACH WAY BET ON THIS TODAY !!!
on:
Today
at 09:54:57 AM
BARNEYS GIFT
12.05 REDCAR. 4-1 (9-2 BET365)
I TIPPED MANILLA SCOUSE AT PONTEFRACT BUT UNFORTUNATELY IT FOUND ONE TOO GOOD WHEN MICHAEL DODDS TREATED HIMSELF TO A BIRTHDAY WINNER.
I GOT THE MONEY BACK WHEN MANILLA SCOUSE DULY OBLIGED AT CATTERICK LAST WEEK.
I SAID IN THE PONTEFRACT RACE THAT THE INTERESTING ONE WAS BARNEYS GIFT, HAVING HIS FIRST RUN IN THIS COUNTRY AND FINISHING FIVE LENGTHS CLEAR OF THE FOURTH.
THE HORSE HAS THE SAME CONDITIONS AND I'M HOPING FOR A BIG RUN ALTHOUGH SOME OF THE BIG STABLES HAVE RUNNERS.
WOW WILLIAM
IN THE FIRST AT LINGFIELD WAS ANOTHER I WAS LOOKING AT. BADLY DRAWN LAST TIME AND A HORSE BEHIND IT GOLD SOUK WON AT 25-1 THE OTHER NIGHT.
Today
Today at 10:03:19 AM by Tortured_Mind
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 3 063
Re: HAVING AN EACH WAY BET ON THIS TODAY !!!
Today
at 09:58:56 AM »
I will look out for it - I try to avoid the bookies during the week other than the boro match - it can get you into bad habits - good luck though
Logged
