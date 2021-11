headset

Online



Posts: 3 059





Posts: 3 059 Chris Wilder « on: Today at 06:52:31 AM »





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16603599/chris-wilder-set-to-be-named-new-barnsley-boss-a To Barnsley - if true i didn't see that one coming - they've bagged a good manager for such a struggling club wealthy owners will have helped the cause. I don't rate Barnsley - I do rate Wilder though