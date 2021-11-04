Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 04, 2021, 08:42:34 PM
Author Topic: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)  (Read 931 times)
Winston
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:28:32 AM »
What if Warnock decides theres life in the old dog yet, and decides to stay on?


 
Bill Buxton
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:42:52 AM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 10:28:32 AM
What if Warnock decides theres life in the old dog yet, and decides to stay on?


 

I have more chance of being signed as Boro's next striker.
Winston
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:45:21 AM »
Warnocks got a reputation for announcing his retirement and then changing his mind

 
El Capitan
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 12:19:18 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Yesterday at 09:09:22 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on November 02, 2021, 10:23:14 PM
Im past being disappointed. We beat three very poor teams, but we knew the team is no good. My main beef however is with Gibson. He needs to sell up and bugger off. The man is simply clueless.


Sell to who bill?




Taliban
Bill Buxton
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 12:48:33 PM »
I see we are back to the old chestnut of who would you sell Boro to. The answer is always the same. You sell anything to a potential buyer who meets your price. When Gibson decides to call it a day, he will no doubt find a buyer that meets his price. Of Course the alternative is that Gibbo finds the secret of eternal life, and continues to keep control for the next millennium.
El Capitan
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 12:56:28 PM »
Why isnt every club in the championship finding themselves a new mega rich owner then?
Winston
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 01:49:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:19:18 PM
Quote from: King of the North on Yesterday at 09:09:22 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on November 02, 2021, 10:23:14 PM
Im past being disappointed. We beat three very poor teams, but we knew the team is no good. My main beef however is with Gibson. He needs to sell up and bugger off. The man is simply clueless.


Sell to who bill?





Taliban

The TaliSmogs?

 
Bill Buxton
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 02:53:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:56:28 PM
Why isnt every club in the championship finding themselves a new mega rich owner then?

Most of the clubs in the Championship have nowhere near the potential of Boro. Boro could easily be as successful as say Leicester. Boro and Leicester were always about on a par, until the Thais came along. Just imagine( if thats possible) ,what might have happened if the King Power boys had got St Gibbo to sell up. Lets face it miracles do happen.Who would have thought the Toon would be bought by the Saudis?
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 06:47:39 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 12:48:33 PM
I see we are back to the old chestnut of who would you sell Boro to. The answer is always the same. You sell anything to a potential buyer who meets your price. When Gibson decides to call it a day, he will no doubt find a buyer that meets his price. Of Course the alternative is that Gibbo finds the secret of eternal life, and continues to keep control for the next millennium.

Worked out really well for Forest, Derby,  Sheff Wed, Reading...
Bill Buxton
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 06:49:49 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 06:47:39 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 12:48:33 PM
I see we are back to the old chestnut of who would you sell Boro to. The answer is always the same. You sell anything to a potential buyer who meets your price. When Gibson decides to call it a day, he will no doubt find a buyer that meets his price. Of Course the alternative is that Gibbo finds the secret of eternal life, and continues to keep control for the next millennium.

Worked out really well for Forest, Derby,  Sheff Wed, Reading...

Well that settles it. Gibson will,have to live forever.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 07:57:45 PM »
I doubt you could give the club away such is the indebtedness to Gibbo.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 08:32:16 PM »
My understanding is that the club is in debt to Gibson to the tune of circa £120 million. This of course is a debt to his company. I'm sure he will have a team of smart accountants who could come up with a figure to a prospective buyer. If the club could never be sold and simply continue to amass further debt, then it is well and truly buggered. I doubt that this is the case. My prediction is that within the next ten years the club will be sold.
Robbso
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 08:36:48 PM »
Fucking hell still rabbiting on almost 24 hours after the final whistle.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 09:15:36 PM »
Does anyone on here know if the Boro have ever conceded three goals in five minutes, prior to the fiasco at Luton last night? You have to admit conceding three goals in five minutes must be very hard to do.
Robbso
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 09:50:17 PM »
Yes.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:02:38 PM »
Conceding three goals in five minutes means that defensively the team is a shambles. I suspect it also tells us that the players are ready to capitulate at the drop of a hat ( pardon the pun).Luton had Boro on the ropes towards the end of the first half. Their manager acted appropriately at half time. No doubt he told his players to bully and muscle Boro off the park. Which they did. Luton could easily have scored six. Every other team in this League will know that Boro can be bullied. Its going to be a long hard season. They will do well to finish out of the bottom three.
Winston
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 10:39:29 PM »
Bill, I think it's fair to say you're not the biggest fan on the setup?

I mean feel free to tell me I'm misinterpreting you, if I am?

Bill Buxton
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 10:45:47 PM »
Youve got it in one Winston. Its been downhill ever since Eindhoven.
Winston
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 11:37:21 PM »
So apart from changing the manager, back room staff, players, owner and debt, is there anything else you can think of that needs improvement?

What about the stadium?

 
John Theone
« Reply #69 on: Today at 12:13:07 AM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 11:37:21 PM
So apart from changing the manager, back room staff, players, owner and debt, is there anything else you can think of that needs improvement?

What about the stadium?

 

 I think he quite likes the fanzine.....

 
Bill Buxton
« Reply #70 on: Today at 10:07:46 AM »
Never liked the Riverside. Its cheap and bland. No atmosphere.
Winston
« Reply #71 on: Today at 10:15:02 AM »
 

But overall Bill apart from the manager the back room staff, the owner the debt the players the stadium and the lack of ambience, youre happy with the progress of the club?

 
Robbso
« Reply #72 on: Today at 10:15:13 AM »
Whats the away end actually like? when you go to Derby its almost identical. Probably the same view as our visitors until they moved them.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #73 on: Today at 10:43:14 AM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 10:15:02 AM


But overall Bill apart from the manager the back room staff, the owner the debt the players the stadium and the lack of ambience, youre happy with the progress of the club?

 
What do you think?
Winston
« Reply #74 on: Today at 10:53:57 AM »
Ok do you at least like the pies at the riverside?

  :pd:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #75 on: Today at 10:56:44 AM »
Never had one.
Robbso
« Reply #76 on: Today at 07:25:57 PM »
Almost sold the allocation for WBA, sold out for Huddersfield. The gospel according to bill isnt getting through. cry
Bill Buxton
« Reply #77 on: Today at 07:46:13 PM »
Fools and their money.
Robbso
« Reply #78 on: Today at 08:16:40 PM »
Football supporters bill, you should try supporting your team instead of worrying about ours.
