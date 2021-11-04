Bill Buxton

I see we are back to the old chestnut of who would you sell Boro to. The answer is always the same. You sell anything to a potential buyer who meets your price. When Gibson decides to call it a day, he will no doubt find a buyer that meets his price. Of Course the alternative is that Gibbo finds the secret of eternal life, and continues to keep control for the next millennium.

Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 12:56:28 PM Why isnt every club in the championship finding themselves a new mega rich owner then?



Most of the clubs in the Championship have nowhere near the potential of Boro. Boro could easily be as successful as say Leicester. Boro and Leicester were always about on a par, until the Thais came along. Just imagine( if thats possible) ,what might have happened if the King Power boys had got St Gibbo to sell up. Lets face it miracles do happen.Who would have thought the Toon would be bought by the Saudis?

My understanding is that the club is in debt to Gibson to the tune of circa £120 million. This of course is a debt to his company. I'm sure he will have a team of smart accountants who could come up with a figure to a prospective buyer. If the club could never be sold and simply continue to amass further debt, then it is well and truly buggered. I doubt that this is the case. My prediction is that within the next ten years the club will be sold.

Does anyone on here know if the Boro have ever conceded three goals in five minutes, prior to the fiasco at Luton last night? You have to admit conceding three goals in five minutes must be very hard to do.

Conceding three goals in five minutes means that defensively the team is a shambles. I suspect it also tells us that the players are ready to capitulate at the drop of a hat ( pardon the pun).Luton had Boro on the ropes towards the end of the first half. Their manager acted appropriately at half time. No doubt he told his players to bully and muscle Boro off the park. Which they did. Luton could easily have scored six. Every other team in this League will know that Boro can be bullied. Its going to be a long hard season. They will do well to finish out of the bottom three.