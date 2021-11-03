Welcome,
November 03, 2021, 11:23:46 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
Author
Topic: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
Winston
Winston
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 10:28:32 AM »
What if Warnock decides theres life in the old dog yet, and decides to stay on?
Bill Buxton
Bill Buxton
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 10:42:52 AM »
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 10:28:32 AM
What if Warnock decides theres life in the old dog yet, and decides to stay on?
I have more chance of being signed as Boro's next striker.
Winston
Winston
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 10:45:21 AM »
Warnocks got a reputation for announcing his retirement and then changing his mind
El Capitan
El Capitan
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 12:19:18 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on
Today
at 09:09:22 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 10:23:14 PM
Im past being disappointed. We beat three very poor teams, but we knew the team is no good. My main beef however is with Gibson. He needs to sell up and bugger off. The man is simply clueless.
Sell to who bill?
Taliban
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
Bill Buxton
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 12:48:33 PM »
I see we are back to the old chestnut of who would you sell Boro to. The answer is always the same. You sell anything to a potential buyer who meets your price. When Gibson decides to call it a day, he will no doubt find a buyer that meets his price. Of Course the alternative is that Gibbo finds the secret of eternal life, and continues to keep control for the next millennium.
El Capitan
El Capitan
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 12:56:28 PM »
Why isnt every club in the championship finding themselves a new mega rich owner then?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Winston
Winston
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 01:49:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:19:18 PM
Quote from: King of the North on
Today
at 09:09:22 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 10:23:14 PM
Im past being disappointed. We beat three very poor teams, but we knew the team is no good. My main beef however is with Gibson. He needs to sell up and bugger off. The man is simply clueless.
Sell to who bill?
Taliban
The TaliSmogs?
Bill Buxton
Bill Buxton
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 02:53:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:56:28 PM
Why isnt every club in the championship finding themselves a new mega rich owner then?
Most of the clubs in the Championship have nowhere near the potential of Boro. Boro could easily be as successful as say Leicester. Boro and Leicester were always about on a par, until the Thais came along. Just imagine( if thats possible) ,what might have happened if the King Power boys had got St Gibbo to sell up. Lets face it miracles do happen.Who would have thought the Toon would be bought by the Saudis?
MF(c) DOOM
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 06:47:39 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 12:48:33 PM
I see we are back to the old chestnut of who would you sell Boro to. The answer is always the same. You sell anything to a potential buyer who meets your price. When Gibson decides to call it a day, he will no doubt find a buyer that meets his price. Of Course the alternative is that Gibbo finds the secret of eternal life, and continues to keep control for the next millennium.
Worked out really well for Forest, Derby, Sheff Wed, Reading...
Bill Buxton
Bill Buxton
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 06:49:49 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 06:47:39 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 12:48:33 PM
I see we are back to the old chestnut of who would you sell Boro to. The answer is always the same. You sell anything to a potential buyer who meets your price. When Gibson decides to call it a day, he will no doubt find a buyer that meets his price. Of Course the alternative is that Gibbo finds the secret of eternal life, and continues to keep control for the next millennium.
Worked out really well for Forest, Derby, Sheff Wed, Reading...
Well that settles it. Gibson will,have to live forever.
Holgateoldskool
Holgateoldskool
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 07:57:45 PM »
I doubt you could give the club away such is the indebtedness to Gibbo .
Bill Buxton
Bill Buxton
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 08:32:16 PM »
My understanding is that the club is in debt to Gibson to the tune of circa £120 million. This of course is a debt to his company. I'm sure he will have a team of smart accountants who could come up with a figure to a prospective buyer. If the club could never be sold and simply continue to amass further debt, then it is well and truly buggered. I doubt that this is the case. My prediction is that within the next ten years the club will be sold.
Robbso
Robbso
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #62 on:
Today
at 08:36:48 PM »
Fucking hell still rabbiting on almost 24 hours after the final whistle.
Bill Buxton
Bill Buxton
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #63 on:
Today
at 09:15:36 PM »
Does anyone on here know if the Boro have ever conceded three goals in five minutes, prior to the fiasco at Luton last night? You have to admit conceding three goals in five minutes must be very hard to do.
Robbso
Robbso
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #64 on:
Today
at 09:50:17 PM »
Yes.
Bill Buxton
Bill Buxton
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #65 on:
Today
at 10:02:38 PM »
Conceding three goals in five minutes means that defensively the team is a shambles. I suspect it also tells us that the players are ready to capitulate at the drop of a hat ( pardon the pun).Luton had Boro on the ropes towards the end of the first half. Their manager acted appropriately at half time. No doubt he told his players to bully and muscle Boro off the park. Which they did. Luton could easily have scored six. Every other team in this League will know that Boro can be bullied. Its going to be a long hard season. They will do well to finish out of the bottom three.
Winston
Winston
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #66 on:
Today
at 10:39:29 PM »
Bill, I think it's fair to say you're not the biggest fan on the setup?
I mean feel free to tell me I'm misinterpreting you, if I am?
Bill Buxton
Bill Buxton
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #67 on:
Today
at 10:45:47 PM »
Youve got it in one Winston. Its been downhill ever since Eindhoven.
