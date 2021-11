What if Warnock decides theres life in the old dog yet, and decides to stay on?

What if Warnock decides theres life in the old dog yet, and decides to stay on?I have more chance of being signed as Boro's next striker.

Iím past being disappointed. We beat three very poor teams, but we knew the team is no good. My main beef however is with Gibson. He needs to sell up and bugger off. The man is simply clueless.

I see we are back to the old chestnut of who would you sell Boro to. The answer is always the same. You sell anything to a potential buyer who meets your price. When Gibson decides to call it a day, he will no doubt find a buyer that meets his price. Of Course the alternative is that Gibbo finds the secret of eternal life, and continues to keep control for the next millennium.

