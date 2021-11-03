Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 03, 2021
Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
Winston
Reply #50 on: Today at 10:28:32 AM
What if Warnock decides theres life in the old dog yet, and decides to stay on?


 
Bill Buxton
Reply #51 on: Today at 10:42:52 AM
Quote from: Winston on Today at 10:28:32 AM
What if Warnock decides theres life in the old dog yet, and decides to stay on?


 

I have more chance of being signed as Boro's next striker.
Winston
Reply #52 on: Today at 10:45:21 AM
Warnocks got a reputation for announcing his retirement and then changing his mind

 
El Capitan
Reply #53 on: Today at 12:19:18 PM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 09:09:22 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:23:14 PM
Im past being disappointed. We beat three very poor teams, but we knew the team is no good. My main beef however is with Gibson. He needs to sell up and bugger off. The man is simply clueless.


Sell to who bill?




Taliban
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
Reply #54 on: Today at 12:48:33 PM
I see we are back to the old chestnut of who would you sell Boro to. The answer is always the same. You sell anything to a potential buyer who meets your price. When Gibson decides to call it a day, he will no doubt find a buyer that meets his price. Of Course the alternative is that Gibbo finds the secret of eternal life, and continues to keep control for the next millennium.
El Capitan
Reply #55 on: Today at 12:56:28 PM
Why isnt every club in the championship finding themselves a new mega rich owner then?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
