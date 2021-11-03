Welcome,
November 03, 2021, 01:18:21 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
Author
Topic: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
Winston
Posts: 259
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
What if Warnock decides theres life in the old dog yet, and decides to stay on?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 159
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 10:28:32 AM
What if Warnock decides theres life in the old dog yet, and decides to stay on?
I have more chance of being signed as Boro's next striker.
Winston
Posts: 259
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
Warnocks got a reputation for announcing his retirement and then changing his mind
El Capitan
Posts: 45 649
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
Quote from: King of the North on
Today
at 09:09:22 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 10:23:14 PM
Im past being disappointed. We beat three very poor teams, but we knew the team is no good. My main beef however is with Gibson. He needs to sell up and bugger off. The man is simply clueless.
Sell to who bill?
Taliban
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 159
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
I see we are back to the old chestnut of who would you sell Boro to. The answer is always the same. You sell anything to a potential buyer who meets your price. When Gibson decides to call it a day, he will no doubt find a buyer that meets his price. Of Course the alternative is that Gibbo finds the secret of eternal life, and continues to keep control for the next millennium.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 649
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
Why isnt every club in the championship finding themselves a new mega rich owner then?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
