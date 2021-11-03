Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 159





Posts: 5 159

Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread) « Reply #54 on: Today at 12:48:33 PM » I see we are back to the old chestnut of who would you sell Boro to. The answer is always the same. You sell anything to a potential buyer who meets your price. When Gibson decides to call it a day, he will no doubt find a buyer that meets his price. Of Course the alternative is that Gibbo finds the secret of eternal life, and continues to keep control for the next millennium.