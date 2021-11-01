Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 03, 2021, 10:03:46 AM
Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
Winston
« on: November 01, 2021, 10:36:58 PM »
Disappointing result at the weekend

Anyone going?

 
Winston
« Reply #1 on: November 01, 2021, 10:38:30 PM »
Its on Sky Sports tomorrow from 7.30

 
headset
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:29:59 AM »
Sky for me - too far on a school night Luton.
Winston
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:54:22 PM »
Yeah, same Sky for me. Work night for me  mcl

I might even have a bottle of :beer: while I watch it



Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:54:55 PM »
Been there years ago, don't actually think it's changed much other than a few more seats these days, won't be going again unless it's to the new ground when that's built not generally a happy place for Boro so I'll be happy if we get a point
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:55:11 PM »
1-1 with a bit of luck
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:17:45 PM »
6 nowt :homer:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:34:49 PM »
Would love to go, but can't!
headset
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:56:52 PM »
Bets placed 4 Duvel cooling in the fridge.


scorecast - Coburn £5 - 1-0 @ 40/1.

Anytime scorer - Bamba £5 @18/1.
Winston
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:03:39 PM »
 
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:19:03 PM »
Last time I went to Luton we lost 5-1!

Be something if that happens now.
Ben G
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:24:10 PM »
Isaiah Jones reminds me of the raw talent Stuart Ripley had.

Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:24:52 PM »
Is it the hair?
Logged
Winston
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:41:34 PM »
A decent first half

 
headset
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:48:48 PM »
No complaints from me - a big 45 minutes to come
headset
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:04:42 PM »
Bastard lost

Come on Sol...
Winston
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:07:44 PM »
 

I cant see a way back now
Ben G
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:08:12 PM »
Fancy that 5-1 repeat now
Logged
headset
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:09:11 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:08:12 PM
Fancy that 5-1 repeat now

fuck off  you might be right - we might get nonced here lost
headset
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:10:56 PM »
I'll take 5-2 if Sol scores ...monkey

its about the cash now - not the points
Bill Buxton
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:11:28 PM »
Three goals in five minutes.  :alf: :alf: :alf:
Winston
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:13:51 PM »
Luton flew out of the traps this second half
Bill Buxton
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:17:25 PM »
What an embarrassment this team,and this manager are. Unfortunately Gibson cant get rid of this shite squad quickly,but he could send Warnock back to Cornwall. Mind you Gibson has a lot to answer for.
El Capitan
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:17:55 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:11:28 PM
Three goals in five minutes.  :alf: :alf: :alf:


Come on bill, youre meant to pretend youre disappointed.



Piss poor midweek trolling  :unlike:
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:22:02 PM »
What a relief for bill, at 1-0 his night was ruined.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:23:14 PM »
Im past being disappointed. We beat three very poor teams, but we knew the team is no good. My main beef however is with Gibson. He needs to sell up and bugger off. The man is simply clueless.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:25:44 PM »
By the way just to rub salt into the wounds the Muppets are on live tv. Boro are a laughing stock.
headset
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:28:35 PM »
Can I have your ticket for Saturday Bill or have you sold it on already...monkey
calamity
Posts: 8 428

Crabamity


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:29:44 PM »
3 shots on target, 3 goals. All in 5 minutes. Same shite as the weekend.
El Capitan
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:30:38 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 10:28:35 PM
Can I have your ticket for Saturday Bill or have you sold it on already...monkey

 monkey
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:32:00 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 10:28:35 PM
Can I have your ticket for Saturday Bill or have you sold it on already...monkey

If I had a ticket you could have it with pleasure. Season ticket holders must feel that they have been robbed.
El Capitan
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:32:47 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:32:00 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 10:28:35 PM
Can I have your ticket for Saturday Bill or have you sold it on already...monkey

If I had a ticket you could have it with pleasure. Season ticket holders must feel that they have been robbed.


Were away, mate
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:32:54 PM »
Not really but thanks for the concern.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:37:52 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:32:47 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:32:00 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 10:28:35 PM
Can I have your ticket for Saturday Bill or have you sold it on already...monkey

If I had a ticket you could have it with pleasure. Season ticket holders must feel that they have been robbed.


Were away, mate

Expect another heavy defeat. They will be even more knackered than they look tonight. You do have to question the training regime.
 
headset
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:50:29 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:37:52 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:32:47 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:32:00 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 10:28:35 PM
Can I have your ticket for Saturday Bill or have you sold it on already...monkey

If I had a ticket you could have it with pleasure. Season ticket holders must feel that they have been robbed.


Were away, mate

Expect another heavy defeat. They will be even more knackered than they look tonight. You do have to question the training regime.
 


Stay strong bill...its a long season..its not even half way yet


im here for you mate monkey
Ben G
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:52:54 PM »
Theres talent there for sure but were riddled with game changing mistakes/passages of play.
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 10:54:05 PM »
Hammered by the club with the lowest budget in the league. As I said we are an embarrassment.
headset
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:58:59 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:54:05 PM
Hammered by the club with the lowest budget in the league. As I said we are an embarrassment.

Nothing stupid Bill ...its just a game...souey
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 267

Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 11:02:27 PM »
When it comes to budgets I don't think we're to far off the bottom either. Just look at the bargain basement garbage we've had to bring in since May. Warnock has even said Morsy is earning more at 3rd division Ipswich!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 11:03:16 PM »
IMO this team looks utterly disjointed. Some individuals may have promise ,but they dont seem to be able to play as a team. Their sheer inconsistency is about the only consistent thing about them. You only have to listen/ read Warnocks post match comments to see that he has no idea.
headset
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:09:43 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 11:03:16 PM
IMO this team looks utterly disjointed. Some individuals may have promise ,but they dont seem to be able to play as a team. Their sheer inconsistency is about the only consistent thing about them. You only have to listen/ read Warnocks post match comments to see that he has no idea.

imagine how I feel bill...I was 200 quid up at halftime ..its still only a game though monkey
Bill Buxton
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:14:20 PM »
Consider this. Warnock knows hes going at the end of the season. The players know it too. Under such circumstances you are not going to get the best out of your squad. This team looks like they have no real appetite to play for Warnock. Luton on the other hand, a club not long out of non league ,really wanted it. Now that he has achieved his managerial record he really ought to shuffle off with good grace. Strachan did the decent thing so should Warnock.
Winston
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:54:59 PM »
West Brom up next, Bill

 
myboro
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:28:03 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:17:55 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:11:28 PM
Three goals in five minutes.  :alf: :alf: :alf:


Come on bill, youre meant to pretend youre disappointed.



Piss poor midweek trolling  :unlike:

Bill is only disappointed if we win. Could not wait to celebrate conceding 3 goals  flowing for Bill
headset
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:42:30 AM »
#PRAYFORBILLTHISMORNING monkey
headset
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:49:44 AM »
#WEGOAGAINSATURDAYBILL....
Bill Buxton
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:06:25 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 08:42:30 AM
#PRAYFORBILLTHISMORNING monkey

Pray for Boro this morning more like.  :pope2: :pope2: :pope2:
King of the North
Posts: 1 798


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:09:22 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:23:14 PM
Im past being disappointed. We beat three very poor teams, but we knew the team is no good. My main beef however is with Gibson. He needs to sell up and bugger off. The man is simply clueless.


Sell to who bill?
headset
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:10:40 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 09:06:25 AM
Quote from: headset on Today at 08:42:30 AM
#PRAYFORBILLTHISMORNING monkey

Pray for Boro this morning more like.  :pope2: :pope2: :pope2:

We might need the pray mats at the weekend - so stick around - it could get messy at West Brom lost
Bill Buxton
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:02:01 AM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 09:09:22 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:23:14 PM
Im past being disappointed. We beat three very poor teams, but we knew the team is no good. My main beef however is with Gibson. He needs to sell up and bugger off. The man is simply clueless.


Sell to who bill?

The first decent offer. Everything has its price.
