Bill Buxton

Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread) « Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:14:20 PM » Consider this. Warnock knows hes going at the end of the season. The players know it too. Under such circumstances you are not going to get the best out of your squad. This team looks like they have no real appetite to play for Warnock. Luton on the other hand, a club not long out of non league ,really wanted it. Now that he has achieved his managerial record he really ought to shuffle off with good grace. Strachan did the decent thing so should Warnock.