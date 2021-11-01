Itchy_ring

Posts: 3 021 Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread) « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:54:55 PM » Been there years ago, don't actually think it's changed much other than a few more seats these days, won't be going again unless it's to the new ground when that's built not generally a happy place for Boro so I'll be happy if we get a point Logged

Posts: 5 155 Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread) « Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 11:03:16 PM » IMO this team looks utterly disjointed. Some individuals may have promise ,but they dont seem to be able to play as a team. Their sheer inconsistency is about the only consistent thing about them. You only have to listen/ read Warnocks post match comments to see that he has no idea. Logged

Posts: 5 155 Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread) « Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:14:20 PM » Consider this. Warnock knows hes going at the end of the season. The players know it too. Under such circumstances you are not going to get the best out of your squad. This team looks like they have no real appetite to play for Warnock. Luton on the other hand, a club not long out of non league ,really wanted it. Now that he has achieved his managerial record he really ought to shuffle off with good grace. Strachan did the decent thing so should Warnock. Logged