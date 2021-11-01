Welcome,
November 03, 2021, 12:36:43 AM
Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
Author
Topic: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread) (Read 364 times)
Winston
Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
on:
November 01, 2021, 10:36:58 PM
Disappointing result at the weekend
Anyone going?
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #1 on:
November 01, 2021, 10:38:30 PM
Its on Sky Sports tomorrow from 7.30
headset
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:29:59 AM »
Sky for me - too far on a school night Luton.
Winston
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:54:22 PM »
Yeah, same Sky for me. Work night for me
I might even have a bottle of
while I watch it
Itchy_ring
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:54:55 PM »
Been there years ago, don't actually think it's changed much other than a few more seats these days, won't be going again unless it's to the new ground when that's built not generally a happy place for Boro so I'll be happy if we get a point
Holgateoldskool
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:55:11 PM »
1-1 with a bit of luck
Robbso
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:17:45 PM »
6 nowt
Squarewheelbike
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 06:34:49 PM »
Would love to go, but can't!
headset
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:56:52 PM »
Bets placed 4 Duvel cooling in the fridge.
scorecast - Coburn £5 - 1-0 @ 40/1.
Anytime scorer - Bamba £5 @18/1.
Winston
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:03:39 PM »
Ben G
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:19:03 PM »
Last time I went to Luton we lost 5-1!
Be something if that happens now.
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:24:10 PM »
Isaiah Jones reminds me of the raw talent Stuart Ripley had.
El Capitan
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:24:52 PM »
Is it the hair?
Winston
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 09:41:34 PM »
A decent first half
headset
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 09:48:48 PM »
No complaints from me - a big 45 minutes to come
headset
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 10:04:42 PM »
Bastard
Come on Sol...
Winston
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 10:07:44 PM »
I cant see a way back now
Ben G
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:12 PM »
Fancy that 5-1 repeat now
headset
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 10:09:11 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 10:08:12 PM
Fancy that 5-1 repeat now
fuck off you might be right - we might get nonced here
headset
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 10:10:56 PM »
I'll take 5-2 if Sol scores ...
its about the cash now - not the points
Bill Buxton
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 10:11:28 PM »
Three goals in five minutes.
Winston
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 10:13:51 PM »
Luton flew out of the traps this second half
Bill Buxton
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 10:17:25 PM »
What an embarrassment this team,and this manager are. Unfortunately Gibson cant get rid of this shite squad quickly,but he could send Warnock back to Cornwall. Mind you Gibson has a lot to answer for.
El Capitan
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 10:17:55 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 10:11:28 PM
Three goals in five minutes.
Come on bill, youre meant to pretend youre disappointed.
Piss poor midweek trolling
Robbso
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 10:22:02 PM »
What a relief for bill, at 1-0 his night was ruined.
Bill Buxton
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 10:23:14 PM »
Im past being disappointed. We beat three very poor teams, but we knew the team is no good. My main beef however is with Gibson. He needs to sell up and bugger off. The man is simply clueless.
Bill Buxton
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 10:25:44 PM »
By the way just to rub salt into the wounds the Muppets are on live tv. Boro are a laughing stock.
headset
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 10:28:35 PM »
Can I have your ticket for Saturday Bill or have you sold it on already...
calamity
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 10:29:44 PM »
3 shots on target, 3 goals. All in 5 minutes. Same shite as the weekend.
El Capitan
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
at 10:30:38 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 10:28:35 PM
Can I have your ticket for Saturday Bill or have you sold it on already...
Bill Buxton
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
at 10:32:00 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 10:28:35 PM
Can I have your ticket for Saturday Bill or have you sold it on already...
If I had a ticket you could have it with pleasure. Season ticket holders must feel that they have been robbed.
El Capitan
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #31 on:
Yesterday
at 10:32:47 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 10:32:00 PM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 10:28:35 PM
Can I have your ticket for Saturday Bill or have you sold it on already...
If I had a ticket you could have it with pleasure. Season ticket holders must feel that they have been robbed.
Were away, mate
Robbso
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #32 on:
Yesterday
at 10:32:54 PM »
Not really but thanks for the concern.
Bill Buxton
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #33 on:
Yesterday
at 10:37:52 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 10:32:47 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 10:32:00 PM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 10:28:35 PM
Can I have your ticket for Saturday Bill or have you sold it on already...
If I had a ticket you could have it with pleasure. Season ticket holders must feel that they have been robbed.
Were away, mate
Expect another heavy defeat. They will be even more knackered than they look tonight. You do have to question the training regime.
headset
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #34 on:
Yesterday
at 10:50:29 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 10:37:52 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 10:32:47 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 10:32:00 PM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 10:28:35 PM
Can I have your ticket for Saturday Bill or have you sold it on already...
If I had a ticket you could have it with pleasure. Season ticket holders must feel that they have been robbed.
Were away, mate
Expect another heavy defeat. They will be even more knackered than they look tonight. You do have to question the training regime.
Stay strong bill...its a long season..its not even half way yet
im here for you mate
Ben G
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #35 on:
Yesterday
at 10:52:54 PM »
Theres talent there for sure but were riddled with game changing mistakes/passages of play.
Bill Buxton
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #36 on:
Yesterday
at 10:54:05 PM »
Hammered by the club with the lowest budget in the league. As I said we are an embarrassment.
headset
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #37 on:
Yesterday
at 10:58:59 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 10:54:05 PM
Hammered by the club with the lowest budget in the league. As I said we are an embarrassment.
Nothing stupid Bill ...its just a game...
Bud Wiser
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #38 on:
Yesterday
at 11:02:27 PM »
When it comes to budgets I don't think we're to far off the bottom either. Just look at the bargain basement garbage we've had to bring in since May. Warnock has even said Morsy is earning more at 3rd division Ipswich!
Bill Buxton
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #39 on:
Yesterday
at 11:03:16 PM »
IMO this team looks utterly disjointed. Some individuals may have promise ,but they dont seem to be able to play as a team. Their sheer inconsistency is about the only consistent thing about them. You only have to listen/ read Warnocks post match comments to see that he has no idea.
headset
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #40 on:
Yesterday
at 11:09:43 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 11:03:16 PM
IMO this team looks utterly disjointed. Some individuals may have promise ,but they dont seem to be able to play as a team. Their sheer inconsistency is about the only consistent thing about them. You only have to listen/ read Warnocks post match comments to see that he has no idea.
imagine how I feel bill...I was 200 quid up at halftime ..its still only a game though
Bill Buxton
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #41 on:
Yesterday
at 11:14:20 PM »
Consider this. Warnock knows hes going at the end of the season. The players know it too. Under such circumstances you are not going to get the best out of your squad. This team looks like they have no real appetite to play for Warnock. Luton on the other hand, a club not long out of non league ,really wanted it. Now that he has achieved his managerial record he really ought to shuffle off with good grace. Strachan did the decent thing so should Warnock.
headset
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #42 on:
Yesterday
at 11:42:31 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 11:14:20 PM
Consider this. Warnock knows hes going at the end of the season. The players know it too. Under such circumstances you are not going to get the best out of your squad. This team looks like they have no real appetite to play for Warnock. Luton on the other hand, a club not long out of non league ,really wanted it. Now that he has achieved his managerial record he really ought to shuffle off with good grace. Strachan did the decent thing so should Warnock.
Surely if I can forgive them after being 200 quid up at half time .. suerly you can forgive them
Winston
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #43 on:
Yesterday
at 11:54:59 PM »
West Brom up next, Bill
myboro
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 12:28:03 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 10:17:55 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 10:11:28 PM
Three goals in five minutes.
Come on bill, youre meant to pretend youre disappointed.
Piss poor midweek trolling
Bill is only disappointed if we win. Could not wait to celebrate conceding 3 goals
flowing for Bill
Loading...