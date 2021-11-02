Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)  (Read 292 times)
Winston
« on: Yesterday at 10:36:58 PM »
Disappointing result at the weekend

Anyone going?

 
Winston
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:38:30 PM »
Its on Sky Sports tomorrow from 7.30

 
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:29:59 AM »
Sky for me - too far on a school night Luton.
Winston
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:54:22 PM »
Yeah, same Sky for me. Work night for me  mcl

I might even have a bottle of :beer: while I watch it



Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:54:55 PM »
Been there years ago, don't actually think it's changed much other than a few more seats these days, won't be going again unless it's to the new ground when that's built not generally a happy place for Boro so I'll be happy if we get a point
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:55:11 PM »
1-1 with a bit of luck
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:17:45 PM »
6 nowt :homer:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:34:49 PM »
Would love to go, but can't!
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:56:52 PM »
Bets placed 4 Duvel cooling in the fridge.


scorecast - Coburn £5 - 1-0 @ 40/1.

Anytime scorer - Bamba £5 @18/1.
Winston
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:03:39 PM »
 
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:19:03 PM »
Last time I went to Luton we lost 5-1!

Be something if that happens now.
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:24:10 PM »
Isaiah Jones reminds me of the raw talent Stuart Ripley had.

Tory Cunt
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:24:52 PM »
Is it the hair?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Winston
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:41:34 PM »
A decent first half

 
headset
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:48:48 PM »
No complaints from me - a big 45 minutes to come
headset
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:04:42 PM »
Bastard lost

Come on Sol...
Winston
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:07:44 PM »
 

I cant see a way back now
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:08:12 PM »
Fancy that 5-1 repeat now
Tory Cunt
headset
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:09:11 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 10:08:12 PM
Fancy that 5-1 repeat now

fuck off  you might be right - we might get nonced here lost
headset
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:10:56 PM »
I'll take 5-2 if Sol scores ...monkey

its about the cash now - not the points
Bill Buxton
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:11:28 PM »
Three goals in five minutes.  :alf: :alf: :alf:
Winston
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:13:51 PM »
Luton flew out of the traps this second half
Bill Buxton
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:17:25 PM »
What an embarrassment this team,and this manager are. Unfortunately Gibson cant get rid of this shite squad quickly,but he could send Warnock back to Cornwall. Mind you Gibson has a lot to answer for.
El Capitan
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:17:55 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:11:28 PM
Three goals in five minutes.  :alf: :alf: :alf:


Come on bill, youre meant to pretend youre disappointed.



Piss poor midweek trolling  :unlike:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:22:02 PM »
What a relief for bill, at 1-0 his night was ruined.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:23:14 PM »
Im past being disappointed. We beat three very poor teams, but we knew the team is no good. My main beef however is with Gibson. He needs to sell up and bugger off. The man is simply clueless.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:25:44 PM »
By the way just to rub salt into the wounds the Muppets are on live tv. Boro are a laughing stock.
headset
« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:28:35 PM »
Can I have your ticket for Saturday Bill or have you sold it on already...monkey
Logged
calamity
Crabamity

Crabamity


« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:29:44 PM »
3 shots on target, 3 goals. All in 5 minutes. Same shite as the weekend.
El Capitan
« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:30:38 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 10:28:35 PM
Can I have your ticket for Saturday Bill or have you sold it on already...monkey

 monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:32:00 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 10:28:35 PM
Can I have your ticket for Saturday Bill or have you sold it on already...monkey

If I had a ticket you could have it with pleasure. Season ticket holders must feel that they have been robbed.
El Capitan
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:32:47 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:32:00 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 10:28:35 PM
Can I have your ticket for Saturday Bill or have you sold it on already...monkey

If I had a ticket you could have it with pleasure. Season ticket holders must feel that they have been robbed.


Were away, mate
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:32:54 PM »
Not really but thanks for the concern.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:37:52 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:32:47 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:32:00 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 10:28:35 PM
Can I have your ticket for Saturday Bill or have you sold it on already...monkey

If I had a ticket you could have it with pleasure. Season ticket holders must feel that they have been robbed.


Were away, mate

Expect another heavy defeat. They will be even more knackered than they look tonight. You do have to question the training regime.
 
headset
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:50:29 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:37:52 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:32:47 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:32:00 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 10:28:35 PM
Can I have your ticket for Saturday Bill or have you sold it on already...monkey

If I had a ticket you could have it with pleasure. Season ticket holders must feel that they have been robbed.


Were away, mate

Expect another heavy defeat. They will be even more knackered than they look tonight. You do have to question the training regime.
 


Stay strong bill...its a long season..its not even half way yet


im here for you mate monkey
