Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 152





Posts: 5 152

Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread) « Reply #30 on: Today at 10:32:00 PM » Quote from: headset on Today at 10:28:35 PM

Can I have your ticket for Saturday Bill or have you sold it on already...

If I had a ticket you could have it with pleasure. Season ticket holders must feel that they have been robbed. If I had a ticket you could have it with pleasure. Season ticket holders must feel that they have been robbed.