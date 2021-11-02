Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 02, 2021, 09:02:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)  (Read 151 times)
Winston
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 250


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:36:58 PM »
Disappointing result at the weekend

Anyone going?

 
Logged
Winston
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 250


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:38:30 PM »
Its on Sky Sports tomorrow from 7.30

 
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 074


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:29:59 AM »
Sky for me - too far on a school night Luton.
Logged
Winston
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 250


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:54:22 PM »
Yeah, same Sky for me. Work night for me  mcl

I might even have a bottle of :beer: while I watch it



Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 021


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:54:55 PM »
Been there years ago, don't actually think it's changed much other than a few more seats these days, won't be going again unless it's to the new ground when that's built not generally a happy place for Boro so I'll be happy if we get a point
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 864


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:55:11 PM »
1-1 with a bit of luck
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 326


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:17:45 PM »
6 nowt :homer:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 111


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:34:49 PM »
Would love to go, but can't!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 074


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:56:52 PM »
Bets placed 4 Duvel cooling in the fridge.


scorecast - Coburn £5 - 1-0 @ 40/1.

Anytime scorer - Bamba £5 @18/1.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 