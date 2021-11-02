Welcome,
November 02, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
Author
Topic: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
Winston
Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
Disappointing result at the weekend
Anyone going?
Winston
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
Its on Sky Sports tomorrow from 7.30
headset
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
Sky for me - too far on a school night Luton.
Winston
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
Yeah, same Sky for me. Work night for me
I might even have a bottle of
while I watch it
Itchy_ring
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
Been there years ago, don't actually think it's changed much other than a few more seats these days, won't be going again unless it's to the new ground when that's built not generally a happy place for Boro so I'll be happy if we get a point
Holgateoldskool
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
1-1 with a bit of luck
Robbso
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
6 nowt
Squarewheelbike
Re: Luton - Middlesbrough (the official, unofficial match thread)
Would love to go, but can't!
