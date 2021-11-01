Welcome,
November 01, 2021, 07:44:07 PM
Little Gretas Swearing
Author
Topic: Little Gretas Swearing (Read 73 times)
Little Gretas Swearing
She's been learning some swear words for the COP26 conference in Glasgow.
And she's had some selfies with some leaders...
Creepy Joe will be looking out for his selfie with her alright
For all the good you are doing Greta - you don't want him near you selfie or not
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10153055/Greta-Thunberg-denounces-world-leaders-f-doing
Re: Little Gretas Swearing
Creepy Joe will be licking his lips under his mask!
