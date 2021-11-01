Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: COP 26  (Read 34 times)
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 146


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:20:06 PM »
A bunch of gas guzzling ,carbon producing posing hypocrites, have just gathered in Glasgow,and we are supposed take them seriously.  :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 047


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:49:19 PM »
monkey

You're right Bill lad its all in the article


Creepy Joe and his convoy from Edinburgh, he even has 40 winks at the confrence ... the :wanker:


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10153007/Biden-appears-fall-asleep-listening-speakers-COP26.html?ito
Logged
