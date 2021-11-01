Welcome,
November 01, 2021, 04:59:04 PM
COP 26
Author
Topic: COP 26 (Read 34 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 146
COP 26
Today
at 02:20:06 PM »
A bunch of gas guzzling ,carbon producing posing hypocrites, have just gathered in Glasgow,and we are supposed take them seriously.
headset
Posts: 3 047
Re: COP 26
Today
at 04:49:19 PM »
You're right Bill lad its all in the article
Creepy Joe and his convoy from Edinburgh, he even has 40 winks at the confrence ... the
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10153007/Biden-appears-fall-asleep-listening-speakers-COP26.html?ito
