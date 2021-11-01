A bunch of gas guzzling ,carbon producing posing hypocrites, have just gathered in Glasgow,and we are supposed take them seriously.

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 047





Posts: 3 047 Re: COP 26 « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:49:19 PM »



You're right Bill lad its all in the article





Creepy Joe and his convoy from Edinburgh, he even has 40 winks at the confrence ... the





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10153007/Biden-appears-fall-asleep-listening-speakers-COP26.html?ito You're right Bill lad its all in the articleCreepy Joe and his convoy from Edinburgh, he even has 40 winks at the confrence ... the Logged