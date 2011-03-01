Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 01, 2021, 01:53:03 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: anarchy in waiting  (Read 51 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 038


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:52:14 AM »
THE ECO MOB LOOKING TO CAUSE SOME DISRUPTION IN GLASGOW FOR COP26


10000 COPS ON DUTY FOR IT - A FEW QUID IN THEIR ARFSE POCKETS FOR DOING FUCK ALL...

UNLESS THEY EARN IT & GET TASTY WITH THE ECO FREAKS. GET THE TRUNCHEONS OUT ON THEM.

CRACK SOME HEADS!!!


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10151907/Eco-mob-plot-Cop26-chaos-10-000-police-form-ring-steel.h
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 074



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:29:03 PM »
My son is on duty there 
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 074



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:40:59 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:29:03 PM
My son is on duty there 

That's not him, by the way
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 