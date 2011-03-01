Welcome,
November 01, 2021
anarchy in waiting
Author
anarchy in waiting
headset
anarchy in waiting
«
on:
Today
at 11:52:14 AM »
THE ECO MOB LOOKING TO CAUSE SOME DISRUPTION IN GLASGOW FOR COP26
10000 COPS ON DUTY FOR IT - A FEW QUID IN THEIR ARFSE POCKETS FOR DOING FUCK ALL...
UNLESS THEY EARN IT & GET TASTY WITH THE ECO FREAKS. GET THE TRUNCHEONS OUT ON THEM.
CRACK SOME HEADS!!!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10151907/Eco-mob-plot-Cop26-chaos-10-000-police-form-ring-steel.h
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: anarchy in waiting
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:29:03 PM »
My son is on duty there
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: anarchy in waiting
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:40:59 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:29:03 PM
My son is on duty there
That's not him, by the way
