November 01, 2021, 10:16:17 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Spuds sack manager
Author
Topic: Spuds sack manager
Itchy_ring
Spuds sack manager
Looks like player power has won there, they obviously aren't putting in a shift for whatever reason
headset
Re: Spuds sack manager
It was coming he was never the right man for them IMO. still, bad news losing your job 17 games in.
headset
Re: Spuds sack manager
Looking like Conte - he wins you have to give him that -
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10152295/Tottenham-approached-Antonio-Conte
Winston
Re: Spuds sack manager
I can see Conte doing reasonably well at Spurs
