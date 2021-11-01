Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Spuds sack manager  (Read 99 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 11:11:12 AM »
Looks like player power has won there, they obviously aren't putting in a shift for whatever reason
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:38:49 AM »
It was coming he was never the right man for them IMO. still, bad news losing your job 17 games in.
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:59:39 AM »
Looking like Conte - he wins you have to give him that -



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10152295/Tottenham-approached-Antonio-Conte
Winston
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:29:29 PM »
I can see Conte doing reasonably well at Spurs

 
