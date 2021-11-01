Welcome,
November 01, 2021, 12:50:53 AM
The Raganation
Topic: The Raganation
Bob_Ender
The Raganation
Yesterday
at 10:23:03 PM
My eyes and ears are bleeding with laughter watching this......
Oohhhhh man get on it
Trust me.....yal never believe another word I say.........
Jo Brands rocking ere like 😋x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
myboro
Re: The Raganation
Yesterday
at 11:06:08 PM
Romesh Ranganathan, Boris is ragging the nation you need to add an N for Nigel
One of the few TV series which worked in Lockdown. Peter Crouch was the other for me, any others?
Bob_Ender
Re: The Raganation
Yesterday
at 11:26:36 PM
Ermmm yeah, Narcos (mexico)
that's it for now.........ohhhhh, hang on....forgot about BRASSIC.............season 3
No spoilers.......but......fucking hell,how do they get away with that 😂😂😂x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
