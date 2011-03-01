Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

« on: Yesterday at 09:52:24 PM » Considering a holiday there. Anyone got advice, bearing in mind Im hardly looking for union jask shorts resorts? We need self catering/villa-type if anyone has a good place theyve used in the past?

Re: Majorca « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:01:03 PM » 😎 ya mental fucker 😋😂x

Re: Majorca « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:06:48 PM » I had full sex with a woman in Majorca!

Re: Majorca « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:22:51 PM » Youll have to double bag it.

Re: Majorca « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:37:53 PM » Stay away from Maga and you'll be fine

Re: Majorca « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:56:45 AM » Went to Cala Millor in 2002. Youd love it, full of Germans

Re: Majorca « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:08:49 AM » I can't help you Robert... went as a youth in union jack shorts at the time ...

Re: Majorca « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:47:39 AM » Cala Dor or Pollensa are 2 of the mode refined resorts. Proper poshos go to Deal i think its called or up into the mountains.

We drove round the island once. That's the smartest part.

Saying that pollensa is nice too and port de soller.

There's a nice old train in soller, we never went on it but scenery is epic if you look up the pics.

Car hire we found was cheap in may when we went. Wasn't too warm and colder up the hills.

But would recommend a car and drive about. The coast line in alcudia up to port pollensa is lovely, the beach is nice but windy. They host wind surfing comps there so you can imagine it's quite blowy some months.

If i had the dosh I'd move to deia, quite a few famous live there, I've read quotes that it's like Menton france in the 50s before it got popular, it's a national park type area so it's not developed like most coastal towns.

Re: Majorca « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:58:35 AM » We drove round the island once. That's the smartest part. Saying that pollensa is nice too and port de soller. There's a nice old train in soller, we never went on it but scenery is epic if you look up the pics. Car hire we found was cheap in may when we went. Wasn't too warm and colder up the hills. But would recommend a car and drive about. The coast line in alcudia up to port pollensa is lovely, the beach is nice but windy. They host wind surfing comps there so you can imagine it's quite blowy some months. If i had the dosh I'd move to deia, quite a few famous live there, I've read quotes that it's like Menton france in the 50s before it got popular, it's a national park type area so it's not developed like most coastal towns. Deia and valdermossa is the nice part.

Re: Majorca « Reply #12 on: Today at 08:56:49 AM » There's a couple of tourist tat shops near the sea front who'll sell you a copy of Razzle, but I'd take a couple of back issues just in case. Judith Chalmers told me that.

Posts: 5 092 Re: Majorca « Reply #14 on: Today at 10:32:20 AM » https://www.standard.co.uk/escapist/travel/why-mallorca-s-northwest-coast-is-the-ideal-destination-for-the-shoulder-months-a3767921.html



https://www.click-mallorca.com/amp/en/excursions/soller-train-and-tram-trip/



Couple of links for the area.



Also have a run up to pollensa, the town has roman roots and formentor up the mountain, I bottled it half way the roads are very steep, I got to one view point but chickenedput the last part...



Couple of links for the area.Also have a run up to pollensa, the town has roman roots and formentor up the mountain, I bottled it half way the roads are very steep, I got to one view point but chickenedput the last part... « Last Edit: Today at 10:36:29 AM by Billy Balfour » Logged

Re: Majorca « Reply #15 on: Today at 03:55:00 PM » No worries, chief. But a word of warning to anybody planning to take their own grot mags on holiday with them: Customs officers in certain Muslim countries are likely to take a dim view of your reading matter, and your mags are likely to weigh more on the return journey. Chris Kelly told me that.

Re: Majorca « Reply #16 on: Today at 08:50:31 PM » I went to Alcudia about 14 years ago. It wasnt too bad.