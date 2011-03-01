I can't help you Robert... went as a youth in union jack shorts at the time ...
Cala Dor or Pollensa are 2 of the mode refined resorts. Proper poshos go to Deal i think its called or up into the mountains.
Deia and valdermossa is the nice part.
We drove round the island once. That's the smartest part.
Saying that pollensa is nice too and port de soller.
There's a nice old train in soller, we never went on it but scenery is epic if you look up the pics.
Car hire we found was cheap in may when we went. Wasn't too warm and colder up the hills.
But would recommend a car and drive about. The coast line in alcudia up to port pollensa is lovely, the beach is nice but windy. They host wind surfing comps there so you can imagine it's quite blowy some months.
If i had the dosh I'd move to deia, quite a few famous live there, I've read quotes that it's like Menton france in the 50s before it got popular, it's a national park type area so it's not developed like most coastal towns.