November 01, 2021, 10:16:11 PM
Author Topic: Majorca  (Read 303 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Yesterday at 09:52:24 PM »
Considering a holiday there. Anyone got advice, bearing in mind Im hardly looking for union jask shorts resorts? We need self catering/villa-type if anyone has a good place theyve used in the past?
Bob_Ender
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:01:03 PM »
😎 ya mental fucker 😋😂x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:06:48 PM »
I had full sex with a woman in Majorca!
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:18:17 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:06:48 PM
I had full sex with a woman in Majorca!

Maybe I could stay in her
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:22:51 PM »
Youll have to double bag it.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:37:53 PM »
Stay away from Maga and you'll be fine  :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:56:51 PM »
Well, Im proper glad I asked 
Snoozy
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:56:45 AM »
Went to Cala Millor in 2002. Youd love it, full of Germans  BLM
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:08:49 AM »
I can't help you Robert... went as a youth in union jack shorts at the time ...rava
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:47:39 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:08:49 AM
I can't help you Robert... went as a youth in union jack shorts at the time ...rava

Cala Dor or Pollensa are 2 of the mode refined resorts.  Proper poshos go to Deal i think its called or up into the mountains.
Billy Balfour
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:58:35 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:47:39 AM
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:08:49 AM
I can't help you Robert... went as a youth in union jack shorts at the time ...rava

Cala Dor or Pollensa are 2 of the mode refined resorts.  Proper poshos go to Deal i think its called or up into the mountains.
Deia and valdermossa is the nice part.
We drove round the island once. That's the smartest part.
Saying that pollensa is nice too and port de soller.
There's a nice old train in soller,  we never went on it but scenery is epic if you look up the pics.
Car hire we found was cheap in may when we went. Wasn't too warm and colder up the hills.
But would recommend a car and drive about. The coast line in alcudia up to port pollensa is lovely,  the beach is nice but windy. They host wind surfing comps there so you can imagine it's quite blowy some months.
If i had the dosh I'd move to deia,  quite a few famous live there, I've read quotes that it's like Menton france in the 50s before it got popular,  it's a national park type area so it's not developed like most coastal towns.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:08:09 AM »
Thanks all
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:56:49 AM »
There's a couple of tourist tat shops near the sea front who'll sell you a copy of Razzle, but I'd take a couple of back issues just in case. Judith Chalmers told me that.
I know where you live
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:25:32 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 08:56:49 AM
There's a couple of tourist tat shops near the sea front who'll sell you a copy of Razzle, but I'd take a couple of back issues just in case. Judith Chalmers told me that.

Ive got the Sagagilf app on my phone for that, but thanks for your concern  :bc:
Billy Balfour
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:32:20 AM »
https://www.standard.co.uk/escapist/travel/why-mallorca-s-northwest-coast-is-the-ideal-destination-for-the-shoulder-months-a3767921.html

https://www.click-mallorca.com/amp/en/excursions/soller-train-and-tram-trip/

Couple of links for the area.

Also have a run up to pollensa,  the town has roman roots and formentor up the mountain,  I bottled it half way the roads are very steep, I got to one view point but chickenedput the last part...
« Last Edit: Today at 10:36:29 AM by Billy Balfour » Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:55:00 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:25:32 AM
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 08:56:49 AM
There's a couple of tourist tat shops near the sea front who'll sell you a copy of Razzle, but I'd take a couple of back issues just in case. Judith Chalmers told me that.

Ive got the Sagagilf app on my phone for that, but thanks for your concern  :bc:

No worries, chief. But a word of warning to anybody planning to take their own grot mags on holiday with them: Customs officers in certain Muslim countries are likely to take a dim view of your reading matter, and your mags are likely to weigh more on the return journey. Chris Kelly told me that.
Robbso
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:50:31 PM »
I went to Alcudia about 14 years ago. It wasnt too bad.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:38:54 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:50:31 PM
I went to Alcudia about 14 years ago. It wasnt too bad.

Praise indeed  klins
Robbso
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:50:18 PM »
Thats all Ive got :gaz:
