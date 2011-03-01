Considering a holiday there. Anyone got advice, bearing in mind Im hardly looking for union jask shorts resorts? We need self catering/villa-type if anyone has a good place theyve used in the past?

"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

I can't help you Robert... went as a youth in union jack shorts at the time ...

Cala Dor or Pollensa are 2 of the mode refined resorts. Proper poshos go to Deal i think its called or up into the mountains.

I can't help you Robert... went as a youth in union jack shorts at the time ...