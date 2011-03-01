Welcome,
November 01, 2021, 03:48:57 AM
Majorca
Topic: Majorca
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Majorca
Yesterday
at 09:52:24 PM
Considering a holiday there. Anyone got advice, bearing in mind Im hardly looking for union jask shorts resorts? We need self catering/villa-type if anyone has a good place theyve used in the past?
Bob_Ender
Re: Majorca
Yesterday
at 10:01:03 PM
😎 ya mental fucker 😋😂x
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Majorca
Yesterday
at 10:06:48 PM
I had full sex with a woman in Majorca!
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Majorca
Yesterday
at 10:18:17 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 10:06:48 PM
I had full sex with a woman in Majorca!
Maybe I could stay in her
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Majorca
Yesterday
at 10:22:51 PM
Youll have to double bag it.
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Re: Majorca
Yesterday
at 10:37:53 PM
Stay away from Maga and you'll be fine
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Majorca
Yesterday
at 10:56:51 PM
Well, Im proper glad I asked
Snoozy
Re: Majorca
Today
at 12:56:45 AM
Went to Cala Millor in 2002. Youd love it, full of Germans
