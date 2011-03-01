Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 01, 2021, 04:58:57 PM
Author Topic: BIDEN TAKES SWIPE AT UK RELATIONSHIP  (Read 304 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 04:48:40 PM »
HE NEEDS TO BE CAREFUL SIDING WITH THE FRENCH

ALONG WITH ITALY THAT'S ONE NATION  YOU DONT WANT TO TRUST

PURE SLIME AND YELLOW BACK TENDENCIES THEM 2 NATIONS. ...


YOU NEED TO BE CAREFUL JOE :ukfist:


https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1514270/joe-biden-news-uk-us-relationship-brexit-fishing-france-emmanu
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:14:53 PM »
Creepy Joe doesnt know if hes on his arse or his head.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:46:20 PM »
Hes not a bad judge, choosing ANY fucking nation over our bunch of lying vipers.

Please would someone mention the special relationship Ta
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:41:57 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:46:20 PM
Hes not a bad judge, choosing ANY fucking nation over our bunch of lying vipers.

Please would someone mention the special relationship Ta

And Macron is a straight up guy is he!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:57:34 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:41:57 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:46:20 PM
Hes not a bad judge, choosing ANY fucking nation over our bunch of lying vipers.

Please would someone mention the special relationship Ta

And Macron is a straight up guy is he!

Haha, hes nearly as big a cunt as Mr Johnson
Logged
myboro
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:21:52 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 04:48:40 PM
HE NEEDS TO BE CAREFUL SIDING WITH THE FRENCH

ALONG WITH ITALY THAT'S ONE NATION  YOU DONT WANT TO TRUST

PURE SLIME AND YELLOW BACK TENDENCIES THEM 2 NATIONS. ...


YOU NEED TO BE CAREFUL JOE :ukfist:


https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1514270/joe-biden-news-uk-us-relationship-brexit-fishing-france-emmanu

LEADER OF USA NEEDS TO BE CAREFUL, YOU DELUDED IDIOT. Do you actually believe the garbage you repeat. We left the boat off the list, we fucked up we are a fucking laughing stock.

We have been the lapdog of the US for 40 years, they give not one shit we are no longer a global power and Johnson is putting that in CONCRETE. USA will never let us fuck Northern Ireland, you do know that is an issue that Benny Hill fails to grasp!
Logged
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:00:56 AM »



Dont take what you read on the internet too seriously .....i don't monkey
Logged
Teddy81

« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:52:30 AM »
Quote
HE NEEDS TO BE CAREFUL SIDING WITH THE FRENCH

ALONG WITH ITALY THAT'S ONE NATION  YOU DONT WANT TO TRUST

PURE SLIME AND YELLOW BACK TENDENCIES THEM 2 NATIONS. ...


YOU NEED TO BE CAREFUL JOE :ukfist:


https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1514270/joe-biden-news-uk-us-relationship-brexit-fishing-france-emmanu

Dude, I can just second that but what ... then it says don't take everything too serious what you read on the internet  :-)
Logged
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:35:22 AM »
Quote from: Teddy81 on Today at 09:52:30 AM
Quote
HE NEEDS TO BE CAREFUL SIDING WITH THE FRENCH

ALONG WITH ITALY THAT'S ONE NATION  YOU DONT WANT TO TRUST

PURE SLIME AND YELLOW BACK TENDENCIES THEM 2 NATIONS. ...


YOU NEED TO BE CAREFUL JOE :ukfist:


https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1514270/joe-biden-news-uk-us-relationship-brexit-fishing-france-emmanu

Dude, I can just second that but what ... then it says don't take everything too serious what you read on the internet  :-)


Maybe my way of puttings things - I was meaning don't get too angry with people's opinions on the net.


I thought it was only towersy who needed anger management - we have another who goes by the name of myboro he too gets a tad excited by strangers' words/opinions...

the pesky red , unless he is knee deep into politics -he should get himself knee-deep into that Angela monkey
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:58:05 PM »
So leader of world's largest economy, signs trade deal with world's largest trading group. And people are surprised why?
Logged
headset
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:04:05 PM »
You'll take it deeper than my knowledge and somehow blow my mind on the subject.

The simple fact from me is I would not trust the Italians or french governments - as much as you probably don't trust ours under the tories rava

  2 slimy nations for me.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 047


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:07:43 PM »
I will also say I trust the germans more than I would trust them 2 countries . both shithouse nations :ukfist:
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:30:03 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 04:07:43 PM
I will also say I trust the germans more than I would trust them 2 countries . both shithouse nations :ukfist:

You just keep spewing words based on nothing. At least it's not in all caps.
Logged
headset
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:51:35 PM »
monkey

Your getting the message i hope  rava

:ukfist:
Logged
