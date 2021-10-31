Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 31, 2021
🦇 T_M TOTP2 HALLOWEENER !!! 🦇
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Today at 11:41:48 AM
https://youtu.be/VLbOQJzAKnc


Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:31:10 PM
:like:


I wonder if the raw lads will be having an hallowean party tonight



It will be a good chance for them to all meet up and put the willies up each other. :ponce:
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #2 on: Today at 01:36:39 PM
 mick                                           charles
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Reply #3 on: Today at 04:12:21 PM
I only say it like that after what Kenneth said to be before my banning.


" Stiffy he said, I want my board to be like mates who meet up in a pub of which we will be doing once lockdown ends"

 "Now are you refusing to suck Towersy off online like the rest of doo and if the answer is yes you won't be welcome on here after what you and Bernie got up to on COB. "

" What's it going to be? - I said I don't suck any cunt off!!

and that's how my end came about on RAW

not knowing the fucker would wipe my full workd ip adrees out the sneaky bastard ..rava
