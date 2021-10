headset

Offline



Posts: 3 017





Posts: 3 017 Jeff Stelling to leave Sky tv. « on: Today at 10:51:06 AM »



I get the impression he wasn't happy when they binned all the old guard off last year.



I think they might give it to a bit of eye candy - if they go female id give it to laura woods.



She knows her sport and she's easy on the eye





he will take some replacing whoever does get the gig.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16583131/jeff-stelling-leave-soccer-saturday/

A true telly legend - I wonder who will take over in the hot seat from him.I get the impression he wasn't happy when they binned all the old guard off last year.I think they might give it to a bit of eye candy - if they go female id give it to laura woods.She knows her sport and she's easy on the eyehe will take some replacing whoever does get the gig. Logged