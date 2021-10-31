headset

Posts: 3 025 inter-gender MMA fight « on: Today at 10:38:37 AM »



gays are gays all fair enough --- this mixed type of gender fighting ain't right though







Ground and pound as they say





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16583097/horrific-mma-female-fighter-battered-stoppage-inter-gender/ Causes a bit of outrage as a woman takes a beating by a "bloke/girl" or whatever the true saying is.gays are gays all fair enough --- this mixed type of gender fighting ain't right thoughGround and pound as they say Logged

Re: inter-gender MMA fight « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:30:07 AM » IT'S THE WAY OF THE WEIRD WORLD WE SEEM TO BE LIVING IN !!!