October 31, 2021, 07:25:21 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
inter-gender MMA fight
Author
Topic: inter-gender MMA fight (Read 96 times)
headset
Posts: 3 025
inter-gender MMA fight
Today
at 10:38:37 AM
Causes a bit of outrage as a woman takes a beating by a "bloke/girl" or whatever the true saying is.
gays are gays all fair enough --- this mixed type of gender fighting ain't right though
Ground and pound as they say
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16583097/horrific-mma-female-fighter-battered-stoppage-inter-gender/
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 640
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: inter-gender MMA fight
Today
at 11:30:07 AM
IT'S THE WAY OF THE WEIRD WORLD WE SEEM TO BE LIVING IN !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Robbso
Posts: 15 321
Re: inter-gender MMA fight
Today
at 05:52:59 PM
Some of these so called fights, and I include the you tuber shite will end up with someone getting seriously hurt or killed. If it happens the twats who sanction them and the companies making money ie ppv should be charged with manslaughter at the very least.
