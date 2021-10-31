Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 31, 2021, 11:32:44 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
inter-gender MMA fight
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: inter-gender MMA fight (Read 20 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 017
inter-gender MMA fight
«
on:
Today
at 10:38:37 AM »
Causes a bit of outrage as a woman takes a beating by a "bloke/girl" or whatever the true saying is.
gays are gays all fair enough --- this mixed type of gender fighting ain't right though
Ground and pound as they say
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16583097/horrific-mma-female-fighter-battered-stoppage-inter-gender/
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 637
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: inter-gender MMA fight
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:30:07 AM »
IT'S THE WAY OF THE WEIRD WORLD WE SEEM TO BE LIVING IN !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...