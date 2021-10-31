Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 02, 2021, 09:02:47 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!  (Read 412 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 650


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: October 31, 2021, 08:57:07 AM »

👻
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 074


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: October 31, 2021, 09:57:45 AM »
monkey

It's that time of the year again - I hope you put your clock back TM



Or your meat will be going into early!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 650


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: October 31, 2021, 10:01:06 AM »
💀🧙‍♀️🎃🕯🕸🦇
oleary                                    👻
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 650


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:43:33 AM »
                                                 👻
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 074


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:44:23 AM »
monkey

I recognize that boat race - has he been out causing bother last night for Halloween!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 650


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:02:31 PM »
HE CAME KNOCKING ON OUR DOOR. TIMES MUST BE HARD !!! 
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 074


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:27:50 PM »
He will be out again on Friday for bonfire night.


Towersy the guy.... I would pack up and call it a day if I ever saw a bonfire with a guy on the top with a

Towersy face mask on.....:mido:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 650


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:37:06 PM »
 charles
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 074


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:53:41 PM »
Whatever people think of him - he is now online folk law - known by many from Middlesbrough and no doubt further afield thanks to his internet antics.

He was popular and quite well known before the internet i can vouch for that - his profile good or bad will be a lot higher now thanks to the internet. Cunt or not he is a true Boro internet character rava
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 650


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:25:55 PM »
HE IS WORSHIPPED IN DARKEST AFRICA !!!   mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 650


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:56:14 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 074


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:01:12 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 09:25:55 PM
HE IS WORSHIPPED IN DARKEST AFRICA !!!   mick


He is on black friday - do you remember that picture?  - still one of his best to date rava
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 074


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:47:23 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 11:56:14 PM


Is that market mogga? a fresh one or an old one?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 650


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:04:29 AM »
NO THAT'S HIM WITH THE BEARD AND THE TOP TEETH MISSING.

RERELEASED PIC !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 074


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:56:33 AM »
:like:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 650


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:56:09 AM »
HE RELEASED A CD IF YOUR MEMORY SERVES YOU WELL.

HIM WITH THE BEARD AND TOP TEETH MISSING'S GREATEST HITS !!! 
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 012


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:36:52 AM »
I was building some waffles just now and they all started squirting a little bit.

I don't know what went wrong, I was so careful!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 074


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:19:23 PM »
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 012


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:25:15 PM »
I have a few flies and other things walking around on my balls and general testicular region.

I'm too lazy to swat them away.

How would one deal with this? Calling the police seems a bit extreme. Is there like an Uber type service that will deal with my ball flies?
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 074


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:52:25 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 12:25:15 PM
I have a few flies and other things walking around on my balls and general testicular region.

I'm too lazy to swat them away.

How would one deal with this? Calling the police seems a bit extreme. Is there like an Uber type service that will deal with my ball flies?


You will never get a woman if you don't get that problem sorted.

Ask Ken on Raw he will know a bit about ball play and how to keep them clean and in good condition
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 012


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:42:56 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:52:25 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 12:25:15 PM
I have a few flies and other things walking around on my balls and general testicular region.

I'm too lazy to swat them away.

How would one deal with this? Calling the police seems a bit extreme. Is there like an Uber type service that will deal with my ball flies?


You will never get a woman if you don't get that problem sorted.

Ask Ken on Raw he will know a bit about ball play and how to keep them clean and in good condition



I ended up throwing up on my balls. Sorted the little infestation right out.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 