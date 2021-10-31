Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 02, 2021, 12:46:13 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!! (Read 348 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 648
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
on:
October 31, 2021, 08:57:07 AM »
👻
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 3 067
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
October 31, 2021, 09:57:45 AM »
It's that time of the year again - I hope you put your clock back TM
Or your meat will be going into early!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 648
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
October 31, 2021, 10:01:06 AM »
💀🧙♀️🎃🕯🕸🦇
👻
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 648
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:43:33 AM »
👻
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 3 067
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:44:23 AM »
I recognize that boat race - has he been out causing bother last night for Halloween!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 648
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 12:02:31 PM »
HE CAME KNOCKING ON OUR DOOR. TIMES MUST BE HARD !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 3 067
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 12:27:50 PM »
He will be out again on Friday for bonfire night.
Towersy the guy.... I would pack up and call it a day if I ever saw a bonfire with a guy on the top with a
Towersy face mask on.....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 648
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 12:37:06 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 3 067
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 03:53:41 PM »
Whatever people think of him - he is now online folk law - known by many from Middlesbrough and no doubt further afield thanks to his internet antics.
He was popular and quite well known before the internet i can vouch for that - his profile good or bad will be a lot higher now thanks to the internet. Cunt or not he is a true Boro internet character
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 648
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:25:55 PM »
HE IS WORSHIPPED IN DARKEST AFRICA !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 648
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:56:14 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 3 067
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:01:12 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 09:25:55 PM
HE IS WORSHIPPED IN DARKEST AFRICA !!!
He is on black friday - do you remember that picture? - still one of his best to date
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 067
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:47:23 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 11:56:14 PM
Is that market mogga? a fresh one or an old one?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 648
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 09:04:29 AM »
NO THAT'S HIM WITH THE BEARD AND THE TOP TEETH MISSING.
RERELEASED PIC !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 3 067
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 09:56:33 AM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 648
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 10:56:09 AM »
HE RELEASED A CD IF YOUR MEMORY SERVES YOU WELL.
HIM WITH THE BEARD AND TOP TEETH MISSING'S GREATEST HITS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 12 011
Bugger.
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 11:36:52 AM »
I was building some waffles just now and they all started squirting a little bit.
I don't know what went wrong, I was so careful!
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 067
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 12:19:23 PM »
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 12 011
Bugger.
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 12:25:15 PM »
I have a few flies and other things walking around on my balls and general testicular region.
I'm too lazy to swat them away.
How would one deal with this? Calling the police seems a bit extreme. Is there like an Uber type service that will deal with my ball flies?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...