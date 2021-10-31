Welcome,
November 02, 2021, 10:20:29 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
Author
Topic: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!! (Read 308 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 647
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
on:
October 31, 2021, 08:57:07 AM
👻
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 3 063
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
October 31, 2021, 09:57:45 AM
It's that time of the year again - I hope you put your clock back TM
Or your meat will be going into early!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 647
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
October 31, 2021, 10:01:06 AM
💀🧙♀️🎃🕯🕸🦇
👻
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 647
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:43:33 AM
👻
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 063
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:44:23 AM
I recognize that boat race - has he been out causing bother last night for Halloween!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 647
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 12:02:31 PM
HE CAME KNOCKING ON OUR DOOR. TIMES MUST BE HARD !!!
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 063
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 12:27:50 PM
He will be out again on Friday for bonfire night.
Towersy the guy.... I would pack up and call it a day if I ever saw a bonfire with a guy on the top with a
Towersy face mask on.....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 647
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 12:37:06 PM
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 063
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 03:53:41 PM
Whatever people think of him - he is now online folk law - known by many from Middlesbrough and no doubt further afield thanks to his internet antics.
He was popular and quite well known before the internet i can vouch for that - his profile good or bad will be a lot higher now thanks to the internet. Cunt or not he is a true Boro internet character
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 647
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:25:55 PM
HE IS WORSHIPPED IN DARKEST AFRICA !!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 647
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:56:14 PM
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 063
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
Today at 06:01:12 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 09:25:55 PM
HE IS WORSHIPPED IN DARKEST AFRICA !!!
He is on black friday - do you remember that picture? - still one of his best to date
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 063
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
Today at 06:47:23 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 11:56:14 PM
Is that market mogga? a fresh one or an old one?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 647
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
Today at 09:04:29 AM
NO THAT'S HIM WITH THE BEARD AND THE TOP TEETH MISSING.
RERELEASED PIC !!!
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 063
Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
Today at 09:56:33 AM
Logged
