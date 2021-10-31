Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 645





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 645JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!! « on: October 31, 2021, 08:57:07 AM »

👻 Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Online



Posts: 3 059





Posts: 3 059 Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!! « Reply #1 on: October 31, 2021, 09:57:45 AM »



It's that time of the year again - I hope you put your clock back TM







Or your meat will be going into early! It's that time of the year again - I hope you put your clock back TMOr your meat will be going into early! Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 645





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 645JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!! « Reply #2 on: October 31, 2021, 10:01:06 AM »

👻 💀🧙‍♀️🎃🕯🕸🦇 Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 645





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 645JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:43:33 AM » 👻 Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Online



Posts: 3 059





Posts: 3 059 Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:44:23 AM »



I recognize that boat race - has he been out causing bother last night for Halloween!! I recognize that boat race - has he been out causing bother last night for Halloween!! Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 645





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 645JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:02:31 PM » HE CAME KNOCKING ON OUR DOOR. TIMES MUST BE HARD !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Online



Posts: 3 059





Posts: 3 059 Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:27:50 PM »





Towersy the guy.... I would pack up and call it a day if I ever saw a bonfire with a guy on the top with a



Towersy face mask on.....



He will be out again on Friday for bonfire night.Towersy the guy.... I would pack up and call it a day if I ever saw a bonfire with a guy on the top with aTowersy face mask on..... Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 645





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 645JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!! « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:37:06 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Online



Posts: 3 059





Posts: 3 059 Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!! « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:53:41 PM »



He was popular and quite well known before the internet i can vouch for that - his profile good or bad will be a lot higher now thanks to the internet. Cunt or not he is a true Boro internet character Whatever people think of him - he is now online folk law - known by many from Middlesbrough and no doubt further afield thanks to his internet antics.He was popular and quite well known before the internet i can vouch for that - his profile good or bad will be a lot higher now thanks to the internet. Cunt or not he is a true Boro internet character Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 645





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 645JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!! « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:25:55 PM » HE IS WORSHIPPED IN DARKEST AFRICA !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats