November 01, 2021, 10:16:07 PM
Author Topic: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Yesterday at 08:57:07 AM »

👻
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:57:45 AM »
monkey

It's that time of the year again - I hope you put your clock back TM



Or your meat will be going into early!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:01:06 AM »
💀🧙‍♀️🎃🕯🕸🦇
oleary                                    👻
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:43:33 AM »
                                                 👻
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:44:23 AM »
monkey

I recognize that boat race - has he been out causing bother last night for Halloween!!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:02:31 PM »
HE CAME KNOCKING ON OUR DOOR. TIMES MUST BE HARD !!! 
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:27:50 PM »
He will be out again on Friday for bonfire night.


Towersy the guy.... I would pack up and call it a day if I ever saw a bonfire with a guy on the top with a

Towersy face mask on.....:mido:
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:37:06 PM »
 charles
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:53:41 PM »
Whatever people think of him - he is now online folk law - known by many from Middlesbrough and no doubt further afield thanks to his internet antics.

He was popular and quite well known before the internet i can vouch for that - his profile good or bad will be a lot higher now thanks to the internet. Cunt or not he is a true Boro internet character rava
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:25:55 PM »
HE IS WORSHIPPED IN DARKEST AFRICA !!!   mick
