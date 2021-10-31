Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 31, 2021, 12:42:20 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A QUICK QUESTION,,,,
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: A QUICK QUESTION,,,, (Read 45 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 3 012
A QUICK QUESTION,,,,
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:12:39 PM »
APART FROM ADMIN....DOES MY TRICKY TREBLE.....
GIVE ME THE RIGHTS TO THIS BOARD...ASKING FOR A FRIEND...?
OR DOES THAT ONLY COUNT FOR FOOTBALL MATTERS ...
ITS NOT LIKE IVE WON MEDALS ...ITS JUST A FEW GUESSES I GOT RIGHT
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 12 006
Bugger.
Re: A QUICK QUESTION,,,,
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:20:40 PM »
How much you had to drink?
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 636
Re: A QUICK QUESTION,,,,
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:21:13 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 11:20:40 PM
How much you had to drink?
Fuck off
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 12 006
Bugger.
Re: A QUICK QUESTION,,,,
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:29:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:21:13 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 11:20:40 PM
How much you had to drink?
Fuck off
I will. But only if you fuck off a little bit more than I do. Deal?
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 317
Re: A QUICK QUESTION,,,,
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:54 PM »
Shit result, good day with mates though, central, barracuda,pig iron, Indian at masala now home listening to Sammy Davis jnr , Anthony Newley and strangely enough babies by pulp . Mad and all without drugs
Let the haters hate.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...