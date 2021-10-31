Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 31, 2021
A QUICK QUESTION,,,, (Read 44 times)
headset
APART FROM ADMIN....DOES MY TRICKY TREBLE.....

GIVE ME THE RIGHTS TO THIS BOARD...ASKING FOR A FRIEND...?


OR DOES THAT ONLY COUNT FOR FOOTBALL MATTERS  ...monkey


ITS NOT LIKE IVE WON MEDALS ...ITS JUST A FEW GUESSES I GOT RIGHT
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
How much you had to drink?
El Capitan
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 11:20:40 PM
How much you had to drink?


Fuck off
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:21:13 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 11:20:40 PM
How much you had to drink?


Fuck off

I will. But only if you fuck off a little bit more than I do. Deal?
Robbso
Shit result, good day with mates though, central, barracuda,pig iron, Indian at masala now home listening to Sammy Davis jnr , Anthony Newley and strangely enough babies by pulp . Mad and all without drugs monkey :bc:
Let the haters hate.
