October 31, 2021, 11:32:38 AM
Electric Car with no driveway !
Author
Topic: Electric Car with no driveway ! (Read 157 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 539
Electric Car with no driveway !
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:32:17 PM »
Is it doable?
Im 15 meters back off the road and the charging kit would probably be nicked anyway.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
Offline
Posts: 245
Re: Electric Car with no driveway !
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:52:27 PM »
What are you asking?
Are you going to put the cable accross say a pavement?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 539
Re: Electric Car with no driveway !
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:54:09 PM »
Im asking if its possible just to rely on public charging stations.
The car Im looking at does at least 250miles on a single charge so Im confident.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 637
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Electric Car with no driveway !
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:56:40 PM »
I OFTEN WONDERED ABOUT A CAR WHERE YOU PLUG IT INTO THE SOCKET AND THEN YOU HAVE A VERY LONG CABLE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Winston
Offline
Posts: 245
Re: Electric Car with no driveway !
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:04:09 PM »
Is this a Tesla?
Having a home charger would obviously make life easier, but yeah 250 miles is a decent distance
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 245
Re: Electric Car with no driveway !
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:07:06 PM »
I don't have an electric car so am no expert but know people who drive up from the South East in the electric and that must be 250 miles approx.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 539
Re: Electric Car with no driveway !
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:14:15 PM »
Hyundai Kona EV
My sister has a garage and driveway so Im okay I guess.
If I left an extended cable out up here in Las Hemlington . 5 mins tops
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 064
Re: Electric Car with no driveway !
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:21:58 AM »
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 07:07:06 PM
I don't have an electric car so am no expert but know people who drive up from the South East in the electric and that must be 250 miles approx.
Yes but they stop seventeen times
Logged
Billy Balfour
Online
Posts: 5 089
Re: Electric Car with no driveway !
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:00:12 AM »
Ive been looking into and test drove a vw id3, one motorway road test on carwow it managed 215 miles. It's claimed 260 ish. It would do for me as I mainly use locally. Only driven down south or abroad maybe 4 or 5 times in last 7 years with my current car so thinking I could get away with one. Only drawback is I currently have no debt on my car so its starting again so to speak. So it is a want thing rather than need as my current car is only 7 years old and still quite decent.
Home charger would be a 7kw which will take 9 hrs to fully charge. Work are supposed to be getting them in too which will be free.
Aldi have 20kw charges which would keep you topped up but the cheapest way is home as most pay chargers are circa double kw price than you'll be paying at home.
Would still be cheaper than petrol and diesel I think, unless you're using the expensive 100kw rapid charges where I've read a few can be expensive.
I've downloaded zap maps and plug share apps . You can do routes etc and also show you charging points on way or locally. I'd recommend you take a look.
Another thing I've done to get a feel is setting my miles to go thingy on my car to 215 mile and see how often I'd need to charge to get a feel for it before I pull the trigger.
I'm still not 100% yet but for sure my next car will be ev, its just when not if.
Logged
Billy Balfour
Online
Posts: 5 089
Re: Electric Car with no driveway !
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:10:06 AM »
Ps.
The vw guy said there's no point in me fitting a home charger if work supply one. As I said its most likely 7kw they said but maybe able to stretch 20kw , it depends on which connection at work either landlord or ours.
So if you have access at work it may not be a problem.
I only see a problem if say Saturday the wife wants to go to IKEA then Sunday we want to go to whitby.
Be ok I think 2 of us but with 2 kids and a dog dragging up birkbrow I can't see it lasting the weekend, especially in cold weather. So a home would be more convenient so you're not restricted for such events. Saying that doing an hour in aldi shopping the 20kw will top you well up to see out the weekend.
Like I've said I'd look into how you use your car and access to local fast charges in case of unplanned journeys.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 539
Re: Electric Car with no driveway !
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:32:01 AM »
Top info !
Theres two public spots five mins from me according to Zap Maps.
Logged
Tory Cunt
