Billy Balfour

Online



Posts: 5 089







Posts: 5 089

Re: Electric Car with no driveway ! « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:00:12 AM » Ive been looking into and test drove a vw id3, one motorway road test on carwow it managed 215 miles. It's claimed 260 ish. It would do for me as I mainly use locally. Only driven down south or abroad maybe 4 or 5 times in last 7 years with my current car so thinking I could get away with one. Only drawback is I currently have no debt on my car so its starting again so to speak. So it is a want thing rather than need as my current car is only 7 years old and still quite decent.

Home charger would be a 7kw which will take 9 hrs to fully charge. Work are supposed to be getting them in too which will be free.

Aldi have 20kw charges which would keep you topped up but the cheapest way is home as most pay chargers are circa double kw price than you'll be paying at home.

Would still be cheaper than petrol and diesel I think, unless you're using the expensive 100kw rapid charges where I've read a few can be expensive.



I've downloaded zap maps and plug share apps . You can do routes etc and also show you charging points on way or locally. I'd recommend you take a look.

Another thing I've done to get a feel is setting my miles to go thingy on my car to 215 mile and see how often I'd need to charge to get a feel for it before I pull the trigger.

I'm still not 100% yet but for sure my next car will be ev, its just when not if.

