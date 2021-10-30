Welcome,
October 30, 2021, 07:51:08 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Electric Car with no driveway !
Author
Topic: Electric Car with no driveway ! (Read 47 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 537
Electric Car with no driveway !
«
on:
Today
at 06:32:17 PM
Is it doable?
Im 15 meters back off the road and the charging kit would probably be nicked anyway.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
Offline
Posts: 245
Re: Electric Car with no driveway !
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:52:27 PM
What are you asking?
Are you going to put the cable accross say a pavement?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 537
Re: Electric Car with no driveway !
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:54:09 PM
Im asking if its possible just to rely on public charging stations.
The car Im looking at does at least 250miles on a single charge so Im confident.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 633
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Electric Car with no driveway !
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:56:40 PM
I OFTEN WONDERED ABOUT A CAR WHERE YOU PLUG IT INTO THE SOCKET AND THEN YOU HAVE A VERY LONG CABLE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Winston
Offline
Posts: 245
Re: Electric Car with no driveway !
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:04:09 PM
Is this a Tesla?
Having a home charger would obviously make life easier, but yeah 250 miles is a decent distance
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 245
Re: Electric Car with no driveway !
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:07:06 PM
I don't have an electric car so am no expert but know people who drive up from the South East in the electric and that must be 250 miles approx.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 537
Re: Electric Car with no driveway !
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:14:15 PM
Hyundai Kona EV
My sister has a garage and driveway so Im okay I guess.
If I left an extended cable out up here in Las Hemlington . 5 mins tops
Logged
Tory Cunt
