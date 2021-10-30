Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 30, 2021, 07:50:56 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Electric Car with no driveway !  (Read 45 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 537


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 06:32:17 PM »
Is it doable?

Im 15 meters back off the road and the charging kit would probably be nicked anyway.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 245


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:52:27 PM »
What are you asking?

Are you going to put the cable accross say a pavement?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 537


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:54:09 PM »
Im asking if its possible just to rely on public charging stations.

The car Im looking at does at least 250miles on a single charge so Im confident.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 633


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:56:40 PM »
I OFTEN WONDERED ABOUT A CAR WHERE YOU PLUG IT INTO THE SOCKET AND THEN YOU HAVE A VERY LONG CABLE !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Winston
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 245


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:04:09 PM »
Is this a Tesla?

Having a home charger would obviously make life easier,  but yeah 250 miles is a decent distance
Logged
Winston
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 245


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:07:06 PM »
I don't have an electric car so am no expert but know people who drive up from the South East in the electric and that must be 250 miles approx.

Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 537


View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:14:15 PM »
Hyundai Kona EV

My sister has a garage and driveway so Im okay I guess.

If I left an extended cable out up here in Las Hemlington . 5 mins tops
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 