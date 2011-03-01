Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 31, 2021, 07:25:02 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Thanks for turning up Australia  (Read 154 times)
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 304


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:52:08 PM »
Wow England (and esp Jos Buttler)......that was impressive! :mido:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:55:02 PM by Pigeon droppings » Logged
Rutters
*****
Online Online

Posts: 464


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:16:38 PM »
Are there any highlights anywhere?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 539


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:03:42 PM »
Should be on the YouTube by now.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 025


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:52:24 PM »
big win and one not to be ignored ... we (the English)will be in  the mix at the knockout stages.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 064



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:18:04 AM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 09:52:24 PM
big win and one not to be ignored ... we (the English)will be in  the mix at the knockout stages.

Straight to semis out of the groups. That was brilliant yesterday
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 321


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:53:35 PM »
India seriously struggling  :homer:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 638


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:41:00 PM »
Well beat NZ in the semis then Pakistan in the final  :homer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 321


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:53:56 PM »
Thatll do :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 