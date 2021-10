Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 143 You just knew it wouldn’t last. « on: Today at 04:44:02 PM » Two infantile errors by a poor keeper, and strikers who simply cannot score. I still maintain that the Boro squad is mediocre at best so mid table here we come. Hopefully Gibson will appoint an attack minded manager, and the Director of Football will bring in players who play exciting football. One can but hope. Logged

Posts: 5 143 Re: You just knew it wouldn’t last. « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:03:49 PM » Unfortunately Warnock is lost in football’s dark age. Perhaps Gibson may replace him sooner rather than later. I doubt it though as he will let Warnock coast on till game 46. Logged

Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 06:03:01 PM We are what pretty much everyone knows, a very average championship team with a manager who is at the end of his career.

Absolutely. I’m sure Gibson knows it and so does the new D of F. I think that the objective this season is to tread water. Let’s hope there is some real ambition next season.

Absolutely. I'm sure Gibson knows it and so does the new D of F. I think that the objective this season is to tread water. Let's hope there is some real ambition next season.

Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 364Infant Herpes Re: You just knew it wouldn’t last. « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:06:36 PM » Surely Brexit has taught us that no matter how badly things are going, just tell yourself everything's great and things will be. Piss the league and runners-up in the Cup for us this season. Logged I know where you live