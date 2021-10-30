Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: You just knew it wouldnt last.  (Read 54 times)
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 142


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:44:02 PM »
Two infantile errors by a poor keeper, and strikers who simply cannot score. I still maintain that the Boro squad is mediocre at best so mid table here we come. Hopefully Gibson will appoint an attack minded manager, and the Director of Football will bring in players who play exciting football. One can but hope.
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 142


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:03:49 PM »
Unfortunately Warnock is lost in footballs dark age. Perhaps Gibson may replace him sooner rather than later. I doubt it though as he will let Warnock coast on till game 46.
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 632


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:40:24 PM »
Bill









We were fucking shite second half today  :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 008


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:03:01 PM »
We are what pretty much everyone knows, a very average championship team with a manager who is at the end of his career.
