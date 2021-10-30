Welcome,
October 30, 2021, 06:07:17 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
You just knew it wouldnt last.
Author
Topic: You just knew it wouldnt last.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 142
You just knew it wouldnt last.
Two infantile errors by a poor keeper, and strikers who simply cannot score. I still maintain that the Boro squad is mediocre at best so mid table here we come. Hopefully Gibson will appoint an attack minded manager, and the Director of Football will bring in players who play exciting football. One can but hope.
Re: You just knew it wouldnt last.
Unfortunately Warnock is lost in footballs dark age. Perhaps Gibson may replace him sooner rather than later. I doubt it though as he will let Warnock coast on till game 46.
El Capitan
Re: You just knew it wouldnt last.
Bill
We were fucking shite second half today
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
Re: You just knew it wouldnt last.
We are what pretty much everyone knows, a very average championship team with a manager who is at the end of his career.
