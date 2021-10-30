Welcome,
October 30, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MR FREEZE !!!
Author
Topic: MR FREEZE !!!
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 632
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
MR FREEZE !!!
«
on:
Today
at 09:15:10 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 632
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MR FREEZE !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:28:41 AM »
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 002
Re: MR FREEZE !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:32:32 AM »
I thought you were going down the slush puppy line
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 632
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MR FREEZE !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:38:32 AM »
YER BARKING UP THE WRONG TREE !!!
Logged
