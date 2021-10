headset

Offline



Posts: 3 002





Posts: 3 002 headsets weekend money spinner. « on: Today at 05:51:10 AM »

As I once again offer towersy the chance to go head to head this sporting weekend.







A couple of nags caught my eye this morning.



N/Market - 13-15 - Crystal Estrella @ 11/2 - 1 e/w.



Ascot -14.10 - Megan @ 7/1 - 1 e/w.







And Headset's tricky away day 1 football treble.



Blackpool away win.



Arsenal away win



Man Utd away win





*** Get your bets in early Towersy so as not to fuck everyone elses up Some fancies to add some interest to your weekend.As I once again offer towersy the chance to go head to head this sporting weekend.A couple of nags caught my eye this morning.N/Market - 13-15 - Crystal Estrella @ 11/2 - 1 e/w.Ascot -14.10 - Megan @ 7/1 - 1 e/w.And Headset's tricky away day 1 football treble.Blackpool away win.Arsenal away winMan Utd away win*** Get your bets in early Towersy so as not to fuck everyone elses up Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 632





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 632JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: headsets weekend money spinner. « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:00:53 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 006





Posts: 3 006 Re: headsets weekend money spinner. « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:55:07 AM »



Anyway I'm having a little dabble on Watford, Derby, Stoke.



I'm not sticking anything on it but Palace at 18/1 is a decent price. Where's the mash to go with those piesAnyway I'm having a little dabble on Watford, Derby, Stoke.I'm not sticking anything on it but Palace at 18/1 is a decent price. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 002





Posts: 3 002 Re: headsets weekend money spinner. « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:34:33 AM » Brighton

Palace

Newcastle.



all to win.





would be some treble if that came off Logged