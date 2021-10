headset

headsets weekend money spinner.

As I once again offer towersy the chance to go head to head this sporting weekend.







A couple of nags caught my eye this morning.



N/Market - 13-15 - Crystal Estrella @ 11/2 - 1 e/w.



Ascot -14.10 - Megan @ 7/1 - 1 e/w.







And Headset's tricky away day 1 football treble.



Blackpool away win.



Arsenal away win



Man Utd away win





